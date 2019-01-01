Len Brand is the CEO of Tata Africa Holdings and Head of Distribution Vertical at TATA International. He is a senior executive with a proven track record of driving substantial growth in revenue and profitability, developing strong teams, leading cultural and process change, and delivering operating efficiencies in challenging and developing markets. He has global experience in leading and managing marketing and sales, customer support and delivery within organisations. He has vast experience in profit and loss and general management experience across all aspects of business including manufacturing, sales and marketing, strategy and planning, product development, and alliances.