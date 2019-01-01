My Queue

Len Brand

Len Brand

CEO, Tata Africa Holdings

About Len Brand

Len Brand is the CEO of Tata Africa Holdings and Head of Distribution Vertical at TATA International. He is a senior executive with a proven track record of driving substantial growth in revenue and profitability, developing strong teams, leading cultural and process change, and delivering operating efficiencies in challenging and developing markets. He has global experience in leading and managing marketing and sales, customer support and delivery within organisations. He has vast experience in profit and loss and general management experience across all aspects of business including manufacturing, sales and marketing, strategy and planning, product development, and alliances.

More From Len Brand

Lessons in Leadership From Tata Africa Holdings' Turnaround
Growth Strategies

Lessons in Leadership From Tata Africa Holdings' Turnaround

People make a business. When employees are just coming in to get a paycheque, you'll never build the team you need to succeed. Here's how the Servant Leadership model can turn things around.
5 min read