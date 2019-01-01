About Lexus
The driving force behind every division of Lexus is to enrich society through the manufacturing of world class vehicles. As a manufacturer, Lexus has moved beyond its reputation for high quality vehicles with the integration of innovative technology, emotional exterior and interior designs, and engaging driving dynamics and performance. When you step into a Lexus, you transcend what you know about luxury, and experience amazing.
How Lexus Is Emphasising Quality And Taking Craftsmanship To New Heights
The seventh generation Lexus ES is crafted to the last millimetre and is the essence of comfort.