Managing director, Insight Venture Partners

 

Lonne Jaffe is the managing director at Insight Venture Partners. He was previously the CEO of Insight portfolio company Syncsort, which he joined in 2013 after serving as the senior vice president for corporate strategy at CA Technologies. Prior to CA, Lonne spent over a decade at IBM, where he led a number of sizable software acquisitions and held various technology strategy and operating executive roles. 

Lonne received undergraduate (Walt Disney Company Foundation Scholarship, Detur Book Prize, Phi Beta Kappa) and master’s degrees from Harvard University.

