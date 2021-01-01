More From Luke Fitzpatrick
Finance
How To Improve Your Office’s Working Environment
If you have a positive work environment, your employees will be more likely to feel like they’re included, valued, and necessary. And all of this positivity combined can also have a direct impact on your bottom line. Q1 2021 hedge fund letters, conferences and more Tip To Improve Your Office’s Working Environment If you’re ready […]
Finance
How To Throw A Virtual Party In 2021
2020 has changed us forever and while it is firmly behind us now there are some holdovers we expect to deal with throughout 2021. One of those holdovers is limited social interactions. Until vaccinations are fully rolled out, we will likely have to take precautions. However, that doesn’t mean we can’t enjoy meaningful moments. If […]
Finance
Money Mistakes People Regret The Most
When people everywhere suddenly found themselves unemployed thanks to the pandemic, many of us were taught a lesson about money the hard way. It turns out that not saving enough money for an emergency was a big mistake. Q1 2021 hedge fund letters, conferences and more The Money Mistakes People Regret Making While it’s usually […]
Finance
A Guide To Managing Your Money Better In 2021
When it comes to putting yourself in the best financial situation possible and having your personal finances under control, effective money management is vital. Are you aware of your outgoings? What about your credit score? Are you keeping track of your debt? These are all critical factors to be aware of to become a money […]
Finance
The Benefits Of PropTech For Property Managers
As the globe adopts further digitalisation, technological advances have benefitted many industries, including the world of real estate. For landlords, the implementation of PropTech can make a real difference and positive change to their business models. But how exactly has PropTech changed the face of real estate and property management? Q1 2021 hedge fund letters, […]
Finance
6 Time Management Methods For Small Business Owners
As a business owner, you have a lot on your plate. And sometimes it can feel like you’re constantly working to manage every aspect of your business to make sure it’s running smoothly. This can be dangerous for your mental health. One study found that 70% of people say that a heavy workload and poor […]
Finance
7 Steps To Ensure Long-Term Business Success
Starting up your own business is a hard thing to do, and running it is even harder. There’s a lot you’ll have to get right in order to keep yourself going past the first twelve months. Q1 2021 hedge fund letters, conferences and more Thankfully, with these top tips, you can learn more about how […]
Finance
4 Reasons To Consider Fixed Income Investments
Fixed income investments are many investors’ bread and butter. More secure and stable than buying stocks (also known as “equity”), making a fixed income investment means buying a bond, which a company issues to raise debt. Q1 2021 hedge fund letters, conferences and more You make your profit through interest payments, which the company will […]