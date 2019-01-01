Madelein is a spirited and dedicated HR Professional who is passionate about Human Resources, people and linking the two together. Her experience within HR and recruitment spans over ten years. She is the founder and the MD of www.hrcompanysolutions.co.za. Madelein’s vision is epitomised in the quote that she lives by and encourages all around her to work towards – “Only hire people who you would work for.” – Mark Zuckerberg
About Madelein Smit
Hiring Employees
6 Things To Know Before You Hire Your First Employee
Hiring an employee for your small business does not need to be so challenging, but you do want to get it right – who you hire makes your business.