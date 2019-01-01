About Madex
Madex, the marketing, advertising, design, social media and all that good stuff expo takes place on 6 and 7 June 2018 at Sandton Convention Centre. The show is co-located with the promotional product event, Markex. Please note that the entrance cost to Madex 2018 is R50, payable online or on-site at the show. Visit www.madex.co.za for more information and to register for your entrance to the show.
Company Post South Africa
Staying Relevant In The Facebook Age Of Meaningful Social Interactions
With Facebook announcing that it is pushing brand and publisher content out of news feeds, how can businesses, especially small and medium enterprises in South Africa, remain relevant?