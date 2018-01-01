Madison Semarjin

A Mind-Controlling Parasite in Cat Poop Increases Your Chances of Being an Entrepreneur, Study Finds
A Mind-Controlling Parasite in Cat Poop Increases Your Chances of Being an Entrepreneur, Study Finds

New research shows that those infected with toxoplasma, a parasite found in feline fecal matter, are more likely to take risks.
