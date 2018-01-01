Mahesh Singhi

Mahesh Singhi

MD, Singhi Advisors
Founder & Managing Director for Singhi Advisors is first generation entrepreneur, pioneering the field of Investment Banking since the last two decades and positioning Singhi Advisors to being one of the top 5 M&A advisory firms, closing over 100 transactions valued over USD4.8bn, across 18 sectors in 20 countries.

More From Mahesh Singhi

Do's and Don'ts for Mid-level Organizations Entering into M&A Transactions
Mergers and Acquisitions

Do's and Don'ts for Mid-level Organizations Entering into M&A Transactions

Before beginning to plan for integration, merging companies must bring the battlefield into focus.
5 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.