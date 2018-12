Co-founders, Under500

Mahmood Bartawi and Fadi Ghaly are the co-founders of Under500 , a healthy eating concept that was bought to Dubai in the summer of 2016. Each dish Under500 offers is under 500 kcals, and the homegrown company offers balanced, fresh gourmet meals that are designed to incorporate nutrient-dense ingredients. Besides offering meal plans, Under500 currently has two restaurants in Dubai that offer dine in, take away and delivery.