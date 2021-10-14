Signing out of account, Standby...
Manasvini Singh
Latest
People use mental shortcuts to make difficult decisions – even highly trained doctors delivering babies
It’s human nature to unconsciously rely on quick rules to help make spur-of-the-moment decisions. New research finds physicians use these shortcuts, too, which can be bad news for some patients.
More Authors You Might Like
-
Shai Zamanian
Managing Director at The American Legal Center
-
Steve Taplin
CEO of Sonatafy Technology
-
Bhavik Sarkhedi
CEO of Write Right, Estorytellers, Taletel, Bloggism and Kalam Kagaz
-
Matthew Berman
President of Emerald Digital & Ember Networks
-
Brian Burt
CEO of CANOPY Management
-
-
Matt Tucker
CEO of Koan
-
Entrepreneur Store
Entrepreneur Store