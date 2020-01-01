About Marc-Albert Hamalian
Marc-Albert Hamalian is a Partner with Strategy& and a member of the family business, investments and real estate practice in the Middle East. He leads the family business and investments offering, working primarily with family conglomerates, investment companies/private equity firms, and sovereign wealth funds
