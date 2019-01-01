About Marc Cirera
Marc Cirera is the founder and CEO of Companies for Good, a social enterprise designed to help businesses change for good. Marc is a business ethics, CSR and sustainability specialist with a clear vision: a world where companies operate in a more sustainable and responsible way. He strongly believes that good business practices help companies outperform, while benefiting employees, the environment, and society at large.
CSR
Welcome To The Age Of Good
It's clear that companies have reached the end of the road with CSR, and that there is a need to embark on a new era- an era where businesses actually and effectively make the world better.