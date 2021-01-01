Mario Peshev

Mario Peshev

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
CEO, Business Advisor at DevriX

CEO of DevriX and Growth Shuttle, Mario Peshev helps SMEs scale digitally to 500,000,000 monthly views. He advises executives and senior managers on operations, martech, management, recruitment and business strategy.

https://mariopeshev.com

Follow Mario Peshev on Social

LinkedIn Instagram Book

Latest

Leadership

How to Employ Radical Candor in the Workplace With 5 Simple Steps

One simple change can create a safe space at work, increase retention and make your workplace a magnet for great talent.

Continue Reading

More Authors You Might Like