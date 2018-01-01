Mark Davies

Contributor
Global Chairman of Davies & Associates, LLC.
Davies & Associates, LLC is a global immigration law firm with presences in New York, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Chicago, Miami, San Jose, India, Indonesia, the Middle East, North Africa (Cairo), Argentina and Europe.

While Mark is the firm's founder and Global Managing Partner his personal focus is on assisting foreign investors and business owners. Mark commonly assists clients with EB5, E2 and L1 visas and is known as a leading investor visa lawyer. Mark represents clients from India, Pakistan, Korea, China, Europe, the Middle East, South America and SouthEast Asia. 

More From Mark Davies

#7 Challenges Faced by Immigrant Entrepreneurs
Immigrant Entrepreneurs

Indian entrepreneurs are sometimes surprised to find exactly how friendly and welcoming the United States can be for their businesses.
