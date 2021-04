Groucho Marx – yes, that Marx – as Otis P. Driftwood in “A Night at the Opera” (1935), insistently proposes to Margaret Dumont, widowed Mrs. Claypool, as he eyes her newly inherited eight million dollars. Q1 2021 hedge fund letters, conferences and more Incentives Ever sly Groucho deflects inferences regarding incentives: “You can hardly call […]