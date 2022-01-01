Mark West

Mark West

Entrepreneur Leadership Network VIP
National Vice President of Business Solutions for Principal®

Mark West is national vice president of business solutions for Principal, a global financial investment management and insurance company headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa, that offers small and midsize businesses, institutions, and individuals the benefits and retirement solutions they need to build financial security.

Hiring? Here's How to Ensure You're Offering Benefits Top Talent is Looking For.

Take these steps to ensure you don't miss out on hiring and retaining the best employees.

