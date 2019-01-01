Marnus Broodryk

Selling a Business
Getting Ready To Sell Your Business
With some (more) hard work, you will be in a great position to sell your business, you will have serious buyers and the valuation that you deserve for all your hard work. If you don't, why bother?
Operations
Solid Agreements Build Good Businesses
Trust is not given, it is earned. But even after being earned, don't be naïve about it. Temper that trust with a splash of cynicism regarding the human race.
Entrepreneurship
The Rules You Need to Master for Startup Success
From your one-page business plan to making sure you bank your profit, these are the rules you need to master start-up success.