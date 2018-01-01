Martin Strigac

Martin Strigac

Guest Writer
CEO of Sygic
Martin Strigac joined Sygic in 2015 as vice president enterprise solutions from the international software company Asseco Central Europe. He has been involved in programming since childhood. He holds several globally-recognized management and professional certificates.

More From Martin Strigac

How to Attract In-Demand Tech Developers in the Competitive European Market
Hiring

How to Attract In-Demand Tech Developers in the Competitive European Market

It's a seller's market when it comes to Europe's tech talent, but there are ways to attract -- and retain -- the best hires.
7 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.