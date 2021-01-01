Signing out of account, Standby...
Mary L. Rigdon
Latest
Women are more competitive when they’re given an option to share winnings – a research finding that may help close the gender pay gap
Some suggest women’s lack of competitiveness relative to men is one reason for the persistent gap between how much men and women earn.
More Authors You Might Like
-
Entrepreneur Store
Entrepreneur Store
-
Scott Bartnick
COO at Otter PR
-
Donna Peeples
CEO of Motivated, Inc.
-
Entrepreneur Deals
Entrepreneur Deals
-
Katie Murphy
Founder & CEO of Expansion Group
-
Jeff J Hunter
Founder of VA Staffer | Virtual Assistant Staffer
-
-
Nick Chernets
CEO of DataForSEO