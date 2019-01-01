Matthew Buckland was a South African Internet Entrepreneur and businessman who founded and exited digital agency and publisher Creative Spark, acquired in 2015 by UK firm M&C Saatchi PLC. He was also the founder of Burn Media, a suite of technology publishing brands which includes Memeburn, Ventureburn.com, Gearburn.com and others. He is the author of So You Want To Build A Startup?
Matthew Buckland didn't know exactly what he was going to do when he resigned. He knew that the best way to find his business was by getting into the market and figuring it out.