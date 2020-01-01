Matthew McGrath

Matthew L. McGrath is the founder and Managing Director of Emissary Holdings, a London based global advisory firm working with institutional investors to resolve their international disputes and political risks, with a focus on time-value of recovery and preserving reputation.

Matt spent nine years with the Albright Stonebridge Group (ASG), the Washington, DC global strategy and commercial diplomacy firm founded by former U.S. Secretary of State Madeline Albright, former U.S. national security advisor Sandy Berger and partners. He co-founded the firm’s Alternative Dispute Resolution practice, advising leading insurers, litigation funders and general counsels. In his time with ASG, he advised investors, corporates and non-profits across 40+ international markets.

In 2009-2010, Matt worked in the Office of Vice President Joe Biden at the White House, supporting the national security and advance staff. He has also worked with the Democratic National Committee’s communications department, UK Conservative Delegation at the European Parliament, U.S. Embassy in Paris, and Governor Deval Patrick of Massachusetts.

Matt received his MBA from Saïd Business School at the University of Oxford, where he is a frequent guest lecturer on global strategy and non-market strategy, and his BA in Political Science from Vanderbilt University. He serves as Vice Chair of the Harriman Foreign Service Fellowships in Washington, DC, as a member of the Milken Institute’s Young Leaders Circle, and a board member of the Young Churchillians (International Churchill Society) in London.