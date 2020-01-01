About Matthew Moynahan
Matt Moynahan is the chief executive officer for Forcepoint. He joined in 2016, bringing more than 20 years of security, cloud services, and technology industry leadership, ranging from product development to sales to general management.
How the Mail-In Voting Controversy Creates Opportunity for Identify Theft and Cyber Attacks
These faceless criminals took advantage of fear, uncertainty and doubt when the pandemic hit, and they're doing it again as the election nears.