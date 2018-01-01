Maura Gaughan

Maura Gaughan

Guest Writer
Producer and co-host of re_define work
Maura Gaughan is a video and content marketer, film producer and professional juggler. She is also producer and co-host of re_define work, a YouTube Channel exploring how entrepreneurs are redefining the meaning of "work" in life and business. Spanning the digital and physical world, re_define work examines smart and fun approaches to event and video marketing while spotlighting trailblazers the co-hosts meet along the way.

