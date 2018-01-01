Maya Salata

Guest Writer
Founder, Smaya

Maya Salata is the founder of Smaya, a Dubai based production/marketing agency specialized in providing creative solutions that deliver results. Smaya stays in tune with the motion of the market and molds concepts that captivate your imagination through the use of content writing, videography and photography services. For project samples, reach out directly at contact@smaya.me.

Three Principles That Will Help You (And Your Enterprise) Keep Moving Forward
Buisness Motivation

Three Principles That Will Help You (And Your Enterprise) Keep Moving Forward

What is it that keeps us going when life pulls us down?
4 min read
Five Things I Learned In My Startup's First Year
Starting Up

Five Things I Learned In My Startup's First Year

Steering a ship in the direction of your dreams has its ups and downs. But when you hold yourself accountable in reaching your goals, and remain consistent in your vision, then all will prevail in time.
3 min read
