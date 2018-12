Senior Account Executive, Pace Public Relations

Meghan Powers is a Senior Account Executive at Pace Public Relations , a firm specializing in media relations. She is a former guest booker and segment producer who has worked at CNBC Business News, FOX News, and Al Jazeera America. Meghan is a graduate of Denison University, where she received a Bachelor’s Degree in Media Technology & Arts. She currently resides in Washington, DC. Talk to her on Twitter @MeghanP.