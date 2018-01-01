Mehmet Atici

Member of the Founding Team, Earlybird Digital East Fund

Mehmet Atici, a member of the founding team at Earlybird Digital East Fund, has been covering Central Eastern Europe and Turkey. The latest fund size is US$150m. The team's previous and current portfolio companies include PropertyFinder, Trendyol, Yemeksepeti, Gittigidiyor, Peak Games, Grupanya, Hazelcast, Obilet. Mehmet graduated summa cum laude from Bogazici (Bosphorus) University Computer Science Department. 

More From Mehmet Atici

What Investors Look For When Evaluating Your Pitch: Mehmet Atici, Investor, Earlybird Digital East Fund
Money

Mehmet Atici on the factors that he looks into when startups pitch.
2 min read
