Melina Taj, born Shabnam Tajik, is one of the most-followed beauty bloggers in the Middle East. Taj is regularly invited for her “Makeup Masterclass” at international events organized by top beauty brands, including Huda Beauty, Victoria’s Secret, and NYX Cosmetics.

She has appeared in several television advertisements, besides making a guest appearance in the last season of Avaye Baran TV series on Iran TV.

As a beauty expert, Melina is frequently interviewed by top tier publications, including Yahoo!, V Magazine, LA Progressive, Disrupt, and California Herald. Tech Times named her “Queen of Insta Beauty.”