Michael Donnelly

Michael Donnelly

Guest Writer
Founder and co-host of re_define work
Michael Donnelly has been actively planning events since her 7th birthday party at Leaps n’ Bounds. Although the venue’s have changed over the years, the premise is one and the same -- people attend events to have fun. Michael is the founder and co-host of re_define work, a YouTube Channel exploring how entrepreneurs are redefining the meaning of "work" in life and business. Spanning the digital and physical world, re_define work examines smart and fun approaches to event and video marketing while spotlighting trailblazers the co-hosts met along the way.

More From Michael Donnelly

Events Cost Money. Here Are 3 Ways to Secure Sponsorship.
Entrepreneur Network

Events Cost Money. Here Are 3 Ways to Secure Sponsorship.

Events are an amazing way to connect with your customers and community and to build your network and pipeline -- but you need cash to pull them off.
3 min read
From a Simple Networking Dinner to a World-Class Conference, Event Planning Takes Time
Entrepreneur Network

From a Simple Networking Dinner to a World-Class Conference, Event Planning Takes Time

Here's a comprehensive timeline to planning out your events, big and small.
4 min read
5 Essential Questions to Ask to Get the Most Out of Your Live Event
Entrepreneur Network

5 Essential Questions to Ask to Get the Most Out of Your Live Event

Hosting fun face-to-face gatherings can really boost your business in this isolating age of social-media marketing.
4 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.