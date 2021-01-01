Michael John Mendoza

Michael John Mendoza

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
CEO of Art Smart Group

Michael John Mendoza is the founder of Art Smart Group, a printing and branding company that delivers a wide range of services to help clients improve their presence and reach their target audience. The solutions offered include graphic design, apparel production and branding and printing.

https://www.ihustlewithgod.com

How the Pandemic Got Me to Shift My Priorities

After more than 20 years as an entrepreneur, I never would have thought a pandemic would strengthen me spiritually and professionally.

