Michael Schneider is the CEO of Mobile Roadie, a mobile app creator for iPhone, Android, iPad and mobile Web. Mobile Roadie powers more than 3,000 live apps reaching more than 40 million users and works with some of the biggest brands in the world.
Technology
What Makes a Bad App
Mobile Roadie CEO Michael Schneider talks about the qualities of a bad app.
Technology
The Difference Between Websites and Apps
Sure, apps function a lot like websites. But there are three key differences. Michael Schneider of Mobile Roadie has more.