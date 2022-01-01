Signing out of account, Standby...
Michaela Kathleen Curran
Latest
Britney’s conservatorship is one example of how the legacy of eugenics in the US continues to affect the lives of disabled women
The legacy of eugenics is still active in the U.S. Paternalistic attitudes and policies on the reproductive agency of disabled people is one way it manifests.
More Authors You Might Like
-
Jonathan Brooks
President of Business Warrior
-
Entrepreneur Store
Entrepreneur Store
-
Eric Yu
SVP and GM, SMB Business Segment, Intelligent Devices Group
-
Amanda Breen
Editorial Assistant
-
-
Kedma Ough, MBA
CEO of Target Funding
-
Chloe Arrojado
Editorial Assistant
-
Jessica Thomas
Digital Content Director