Michelle Held

Contributor
Entrepreneur Network Contributor

Michelle Held is an entrepreneur, speaker, author, and an online marketing consultant. She is the founder of digital agency Metrony, LLC. Michelle helps businesses and brands improve their online marketing strategy through social media marketing, SEO, affiliate marketing, and paid placements.

Michelle speaks at conferences and conducts corporate workshops. She contributes to Entreprenuer’s video channel You can check out her consultancy website Metrony.com. She also writes about cyber security at https://askcybersecurity.com/ and her favorite social media channel, Pinterest, on her other website, PinTalk.net.

Michelle currently advises several companies in the Midwest United States and Silicon Valley.

Customer Engagement

Chuck Mullins of Quiet Light Brokerage talks about one of his best business tips.
3 min read
Online Privacy

The correct privacy settings help deliver the information you wish to share to the intended audience.
5 min read
Online Marketing

Hear Go Fish Digital's Kat Haselkorn's best tips for online marketing.
3 min read
Social Media

Are you connecting with your target audience?
2 min read
Marketing

Four technology experts reveal their advice and predictions on the future of marketing.
4 min read
Marketing

Entrepreneur Network Michelle Held shares advice from marketing experts from the Affiliate Summit event.
5 min read
Social Media

Save time and money by using these tools to discover and manage social media content.
6 min read
YouTube

Boost your YouTube videos with these simple tools.
2 min read
Video Marketing

Try something new in 2017 and add video content to your marketing strategy.
5 min read
Entrepreneur Network

Find out why you're seeing those sponsored posts on your Facebook Newsfeed.
2 min read
Twitter

Find out how you can boost your following and drive traffic to your site with the microblogging platform.
2 min read
