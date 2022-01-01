Michigan Economic Development Corporation

Michigan Means Growth: Sustained Growth Equals Job Growth

Michigan companies that sustain growth fuel job growth

Leading From The Front

Michigan remains the automotive industry epicenter

Michigan Means Growth: Moving Beyond Borders

Michigan companies sustain growth by pursuing diverse markets at home and abroad

Becoming the Auto Industry's Global Brain

Michigan's auto industry is positioning itself to be the world's hub for a sector that's being transformed by new technologies

Two Men And A Truck Explain Why Michigan? | MEDC

Watch and listen why Two Men And A Truck CEO Brig Sorber chose Pure Michigan for their business.

Great Lakes Great Location: Build Your Future in Michigan

Michigan-a state known for its boom and bust cycles-is booming again.

Opportunity and Capital for Entrepreneurs

For anyone thinking of starting or funding a business, the welcoming message from Michigan is loud and clear: "You've come to the right place."

