Signing out of account, Standby...
Mir Jalil Razavi
Latest
Brain wrinkles and folds matter – researchers are studying the mechanics of how they form
Understanding how brain folding works could help researchers better diagnose and treat neurodevelopmental disorders.
More Authors You Might Like
-
Entrepreneur Store
Entrepreneur Store
-
Brandon Pena
Founder & CEO of 787 Coffee & Los Tacos NYC
-
Les Ottolenghi
CITO
-
Andrea Albright
CEO of Beverly Hills Publishing
-
Paul Fitzgerald
Founder and CEO, Salt & Pepper Media Inc.
-
Lewis Schenk
Director of Boost Media Agency
-
-
Tony Tran
CEO, Lumanu