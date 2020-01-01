Mirko La Rosa

With over 5 years of experience in social media growth, Rosa is the founder of the ViralTips community with more than 3000 students and professional influencers. As well as the founder, Director, and Chief Executive Officer of Luxintravels, content producer for various resorts and hotels all around the world.

In addition to running my companies, he is also passionate about traveling, reading books, and also conducting online webinars. He has also been invited to be a speaker at various masterminds and business networking gatherings.