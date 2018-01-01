Mohammed Al-Ayouti

Mohammed Al-Ayouti

Managing Director, Vodafone Ventures Egypt

Mohammed Al-Ayouti is an intrapreneur at Vodafone Egypt, where he has been exploring new frontiers for the company since 2008. He launched and leads Vodafone Ventures Egypt, Vodafone’s VC arm, to support and harness the local tech startup ecosystem. Mohammed is a passionate about entrepreneurship in Egypt, with a mobile-centric bias. Previously, played a role in the advancement of mobile data in Egypt, by creating Vodafone's mobile Internet unit, and driving it to market-leading success by launching data plans, smartphones, apps, and digital platforms. An entrepreneur at heart, Mohammed acquired 10 years of local Internet industry know-how as an entrepreneur, and holds a B.Sc. in Computer Engineering from Cairo University.

More From Mohammed Al-Ayouti

The Investor's View: Does Attending Ecosystem Events Improve Chances Of Investment
Money

The Investor's View: Does Attending Ecosystem Events Improve Chances Of Investment

Vodafone Ventures Egypt, Managing Director Mohammed Al-Ayouti shares his views on whether startups need to have a presence at conferences.
1 min read
What Investors Look For When Evaluating Your Pitch: Mohammed Al-Ayouti, Managing Director, Vodafone Ventures Egypt
Money

What Investors Look For When Evaluating Your Pitch: Mohammed Al-Ayouti, Managing Director, Vodafone Ventures Egypt

Mohammed Al-Ayouti, Managing Director, Vodafone Ventures Egypt on what he looks for in startups and entrepreneurs vying for funding.
2 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.