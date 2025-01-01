Mohammed Al Falasi

Bio

Mohammed Al Falasi is a UAE-based entrepreneur with extensive experience in Dubai Government and KPMG. His career blends his expertise in business with a strong passion for health and wellness, driving real estate, F&B, and hospitality ventures on an international scale.

Mohammed founded Saddle in 2017, followed by Feels Juice Bar & Kitchen, established in 2020.

He is also the co-founder of RePresent, a leading UAE-based destination design, implementation, and management company.

As a member of the Dubai Chamber, he actively supports diverse business communities across the UAE. He writes and speaks about entrepreneurship, hospitality, and brand expansion.




 

Latest

Growth Strategies

From Dubai to Cannes, Saint-Tropez, and London: Lessons in Taking an Emirati Brand Global

The appetite for Emirati creativity - through food, design, and hospitality - is growing. But success isn't just luck- it's the result of many small, thoughtful choices made early on, and the right people making them together.

