Mohammed Al Falasi
Bio
Mohammed Al Falasi is a UAE-based entrepreneur with extensive experience in Dubai Government and KPMG. His career blends his expertise in business with a strong passion for health and wellness, driving real estate, F&B, and hospitality ventures on an international scale.
Mohammed founded Saddle in 2017, followed by Feels Juice Bar & Kitchen, established in 2020.
He is also the co-founder of RePresent, a leading UAE-based destination design, implementation, and management company.
As a member of the Dubai Chamber, he actively supports diverse business communities across the UAE. He writes and speaks about entrepreneurship, hospitality, and brand expansion.
Latest
From Dubai to Cannes, Saint-Tropez, and London: Lessons in Taking an Emirati Brand Global
The appetite for Emirati creativity - through food, design, and hospitality - is growing. But success isn't just luck- it's the result of many small, thoughtful choices made early on, and the right people making them together.