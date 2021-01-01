Signing out of account, Standby...
Morgan Keith
'Enjoy it': Fauci Says It's Safe for Americans and Their Children to Trick or Treat on Halloween
The weekly average of daily COVID-19 cases reported in the US has dipped below 100,000.
