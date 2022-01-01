Signing out of account, Standby...
Moshen Naghavi
Latest
Police killings of civilians in the US have been undercounted by more than half in official statistics
Research found that police officers killed more than 30,000 people from 1980 to 2018 – 17,000 more than official federal data suggests.
