Mr. Ankit Agarwal

Director, Zedblack

Ankit has a keen interest in family business. He joined the family firm, Mysore Deep Perfumery House, during his college in 2004. Since then he has played key role in transforming a small family managed business into one of the largest companies in India in its field. Currently he takes care of Sales, Imports & Exports for the company. He also has an expertise in developing fine fragrances for agarbattis and deodorants.

He has also attended a MDP (Management Development Program) from IIM Ahmedabad in 2012. He is an active member of Young Indians Indore Chapter, a Managing Committee Member with All India Agarbatti Manufacturers Association (AIAMA), Bangalore. He`s been a speaker at various National & International events on Perfumery & Family Business.

