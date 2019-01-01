My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Mukti Subedi

About Mukti Subedi

Mukti Subedi is the founder and CEO of Lumbin Media, a full-service digital media agency that partner with clients to drive their growth and achieve all their business goals. His special focus is on leveraging the power of social media to boost businesses exponentially. A marketing expert, Mukti has a deep understanding of what it takes for a business to completely crush it on the social media landscapes. His expertise in marketing has allowed him to help a number of businesses increase their revenues by tremendous amount.

More From Mukti Subedi

7 Ways Technology can Help you Grow Business Effectively
Technology

7 Ways Technology can Help you Grow Business Effectively

Small business owners and entrepreneurs are always looking for an edge to survive and stand out from the competition
4 min read