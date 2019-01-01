About Mukti Subedi

Mukti Subedi is the founder and CEO of Lumbin Media, a full-service digital media agency that partner with clients to drive their growth and achieve all their business goals. His special focus is on leveraging the power of social media to boost businesses exponentially. A marketing expert, Mukti has a deep understanding of what it takes for a business to completely crush it on the social media landscapes. His expertise in marketing has allowed him to help a number of businesses increase their revenues by tremendous amount.