Nabil A. Al-Nuaim was appointed as Saudi Aramco’s Vice President of Digital Transformation and Chief Digital Officer in May 2021. In this role, he is focused on transforming the company’s operations through the deployment of Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) technologies that include cloud computing, big data, and artificial intelligence (AI) at scale.

Nabil previously served as Aramco’s Vice President of Corporate Affairs where he was responsible for managing the company’s external relations, including with government, the media, and the communities in which Aramco operates. Prior to this, he led the company’s early-stage digital transformation efforts as Chief Digital Officer, moving from his role as Executive Director of Aramco Community Services. He was previously Head of Transaction Development, responsible for executing joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, as well as third party and other transactions.

He has over 30 years’ experience in oil and gas, renewable energy, power industries and investment management, both in Saudi Arabia and abroad. In July 2015, he was appointed President and CEO of Aramco Asia, entrusted with managing and overseeing Saudi Aramco’s business in the Asia Pacific region, headquartered in Beijing since 2012. He has also served as board chairman of Aramco Asia-Japan, Aramco Asia-Korea, Aramco Asia-India and Aramco Asia-Singapore. Nabil previously served on the boards of several Asian oil and gas companies, such as S-Oil (Korea), Showa Shell (Japan) and FREP (China). Nabil was sitting on the board of Marafiq and is currently a board member for Saudi Electricity Company (SEC).

He has held managerial posts with Saudi Aramco’s International Operations, Environmental Protection, Corporate Planning, Refining Operations, Power Systems, Engineering Services, and Procurement & Supply Chain Management. He also undertook duties as director of Kingdom Economic and Energy Analysis, director of Kingdom Energy Strategy, and chief of energy research at King Abdullah Petroleum Studies and Research Center (KAPSARC).

Nabil holds both a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree in electrical engineering from KFUPM and Texas A&M respectively. He also obtained an MBA from MIT Sloan Business School.