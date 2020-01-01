About Nader Sabry
Nader Sabry is a strategist, innovator, and entrepreneur in NASA space tech, government, and health and wellness. He has raised US$20 million directly and more than $100 million indirectly for startups and is a bestselling author of Ready, Set, Growth Hack: A Beginner's Guide To Growth Hacking Success, a growth blueprint for organizations to achieve 10x growth.
