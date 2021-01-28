Nathan Shorr

Signing out of account, Standby...
Latest
B2B companies, key piece in the LatAm payments market to attract investors
In 2020, the list of Latin American unicorns was 22, while, to date, there are already 24. That is, two new unicorns in the region were born in just one semester.
More Authors You Might Like
-
Jason Feifer
Editor in Chief
-
Nathan Miller
Founder and CEO of Rentec Direct
-
-
Frank Theodore Koe
Professor of Engineering Entrepreneurship, Penn State University
-
-
Zack Teperman
President of ZTPR
-
Entrepreneur Store
Entrepreneur Store
-
Adam Bornstein
Founder of Pen Name Consulting