Neha Bajaj

Neha Bajaj

Director & Founder, Scroll Mantra Pvt Ltd.

Neha Bajaj, Managing Director & Founder of Scroll Mantra Pvt Ltd. has over a decade of experience in the marketing and communication sector. She graduated from Delhi University in Bachelor of Commerce and worked for almost 8 years before taking the plunge to start her own agency. She is a versatile and passionate professional with a strong inclination towards achieving operational excellence, media intelligence and strategic campaigns to realize communication objectives.

More From Neha Bajaj

# 7 Digital Marketing Tools Entrepreneurs Must Try Out in 2017
Marketing Tools

# 7 Digital Marketing Tools Entrepreneurs Must Try Out in 2017

One such tool, Google Analytics, is regarded as the backbone of any marketing campaign
4 min read
#5 Reasons Why Start-ups Should Hire a PR Firm
PR agency

#5 Reasons Why Start-ups Should Hire a PR Firm

A PR firm helps start-ups gain publicity across right media channels and eventually attract investors for funding
4 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.