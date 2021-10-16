Signing out of account, Standby...
Neva Goodwin
Latest
Why the oil industry's pivot to carbon capture and storage – while it keeps on drilling – isn't a climate change solution
Most carbon dioxide captured in the U.S. today is used to extract more oil. Two scholars point to another way: biological sequestration.
More Authors You Might Like
-
-
Nick Chernets
CEO of DataForSEO
-
Jenna Meyerson
Global services manager at Innovative Employee Solutions (IES)
-
Bill Packer
COO of AFR
-
Billy Williams
Copywriting Strategist & Marketing Consultant
-
Entrepreneur Store
Entrepreneur Store
-
Robert Rourke
President of L.E.K Consulting’s Americas region.
-
Natalia Gomez Maganda Pineda
Founder