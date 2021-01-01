Signing out of account, Standby...
Nick Shay
Hurricane Ida turned into a monster thanks to a giant warm patch in the Gulf of Mexico – here’s what happened
Ida exploded from a weak hurricane to a powerful Category 4 storm in less than 24 hours, thanks to heat from an ocean eddy. An oceanographer explains...
