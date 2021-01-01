Nilanjan Choudhury

Oil & Gas Stock Roundup Headlined by TC Energy & Petrobras

Apart from TC Energy (TRP) and Petrobras (PBR), there was news regarding ConocoPhillips (COP), Eni (E) and Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) during the week.

Know Why Natural Gas Prices Ended 7.5% Higher Past Week

The steady flow of LNG demand is likely to spur natural gas demand and prices. This should aid gas-weighted producers like CNX Resources (CNX), Chesapeake Energy (CHK), Comstock Resources (CRK)...

Oil Prices Little Changed Post Mixed EIA Inventory Data

A supportive macro backdrop and robust fundamentals should help the likes of ConocoPhillips (COP), EOG Resources (EOG), Suncor Energy (SU) and Diamondback Energy (FANG) notch up further share gains.

Natural Gas Gains 5.7% for the Week: What's Behind the Rise?

The steady flow of LNG demand is likely to support natural gas prices. The upward trend should aid gas-weighted producers like CNX Resources (CNX), Goodrich Petroleum (GDP), Comstock Resources (CRK)...

Oil & Gas Stock Roundup: RDS.A's Corporate Overhaul, CNQ's Buyout Hogs Attention

Apart from Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) and Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ), there was news from TechnipFMC (FTI), Cheniere Energy (LNG) and Chevron (CVX) during the week.

Oil & Gas Stock Roundup: A Look at COP, EOG, PXD, MPC & OXY Q3 Earnings

Energy operators ConocoPhillips (COP), EOG Resources (EOG), Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD), Occidental Petroleum (OXY) and refiner Marathon Petroleum (MPC) turned in a better-than-expected third-quarter bottom-line performance.

Expect an Earnings Beat From These 5 Energy Companies in Q3

Energy stocks such as APA Corporation (APA), EOG Resources (EOG), Targa Resources (TRGP), Continental Resources (CLR) and Whiting Petroleum (WLL) are likely to have benefited from higher commodity prices.

4 Oil & Gas Earnings to Watch on Nov 2: MPC, DVN, COP & OVV

Given the encouraging commodity price backdrop, four energy players - Marathon Petroleum (MPC), Devon Energy (DVN), ConocoPhillips (COP) and Ovintiv (OVV) - are set to report their third-quarter results on...

Oil & Gas Stock Roundup: Q3 Earnings From SLB, HAL, BKR, KMI & VLO

SLB and HAL reported third-quarter earnings in line with their Zacks Consensus Estimates but BKR and KMI came out with underwhelming bottom lines. Meanwhile, VLO announced strong results.

Chevron's Net-Zero Goal & Occidental's Ghana Sale Dominate Oil & Gas Stock Roundup

Apart from Chevron (CVX) and Occidental Petroleum (OXY), there was news from Transocean (RIG), Cheniere Energy (LNG) and TechnipFMC (FTI) during the week.

Natural Gas: Price Falls But Fundamentals Remain Bullish

The bullish supply/demand fundamentals are likely to spur natural gas prices. The upward trend should aid gas-weighted producers like SBOW, RRC, GDP, CRK, EQT and CNX.

Here's Why Oil Jumped 2.5% and Drove Energy Stocks Higher

A bullish EIA report had oil stocks APA Corporation (APA), Devon Energy (DVN), Diamondback Energy (FANG), Marathon Oil (MRO), Hess Corporation (HES),...

Believe in Relative Price Strength? Here Are 5 Stocks to Buy

Belden (BDC), The TJX Companies (TJX), Comstock Resources (CRK), Greif (GEF) and Group 1 Automotive (GPI) are five stocks with explosive relative pric...

Oil Names Surge on EIA Inventory Report, Demand Optimism

A bullish EIA report had oil stocks EOG Resources (EOG), Diamondback Energy (FANG), Marathon Oil (MRO), Devon Energy (DVN), APA Corporation (APA) and...

ExxonMobil & Chevron Highlight the Oil & Gas Stock Roundup

Apart from ExxonMobil (XOM) and Chevron (CVX) there was news from The Williams Companies (WMB), Enbridge (ENB) and Suncor Energy (SU) during the week.

