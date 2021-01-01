Signing out of account, Standby...
Nükhet Varlik
Latest
From Black Death to COVID-19, pandemics have always pushed people to honor death and celebrate life
Halloween, with its mix of the macabre and the playful, provides a moment to reflect on how closely life and death are interwoven – especially in 2021.
More Authors You Might Like
-
Scott Baradell
CEO of Idea Grove
-
Miles Jennings
Founder & COO of Recruiter.com
-
Max Azarov
CEO & Co-founder of Novakid
-
Martin Rowinski
CEO of Boardsi
-
Jacob Loveless
CEO of Edgemesh
-
Beryl Stafford
Founder and President of Bobo's
-
Dr. Julia Colangelo
Flow + Mindfulness Educator, Writer, Speaker, Consultant
-
Nicole DeKay
Founder of Humanalysts