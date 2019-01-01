Omar Christidis is the founder and CEO of Arabnet, which produces leading events, insights, and innovation programs focused on tech business and innovation in the MENA region. Before founding ArabNet, Omar worked in private wealth management at a family office in New York on a small team managing US $1 billion in diverse assets. Prior to that, he was a Consultant at Booz & Co. in the MENA, and worked on varied projects across industries, including energy, technology/media, and public sector. He holds a BA and MBA from Yale University, and is the co-founder of the Yale Arab Alumni Association.